Lotofácil da Independência will draw the prize of R$ 180 MILLION

THE Savings Bank announced that the award lottoeasy of Independence rose to R$ 180 million. The increase in the prize amount is due to the large number of lottery points.

The draw will be held on September 10th and the good news is that it does not accumulate. That way, if there is no winner of the main value, the prize will be distributed among the players who match 14 numbers onwards.

According to Caixa, the lucky person who wins the lottoeasy in the amount of R$ 180 million and invest the money in the institution’s savings account, you will receive approximately R$ 1.2 million in income in the first month.

How to play?

To compete for the prize is very simple. Among the 25 numbers available on the wheel, the bettor must mark from 15 to 20. However, it is also possible for the player to let the system itself choose the numbers through the “Surpresinha”.

Players who score 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers will be winners. It is worth noting that, through Teimosinha, the player can compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests.

What are the chances of winning?

According to the data, making the minimum bet, playing 15 tens for R$2.50, the chance of getting all the numbers right is one in 3.3 million. However, the probability of winning increases when the bettor plays with more than ten. In this case, the chance is one in 204,000. Whoever increases the numbers to 20 also increases the chance of being awarded, being one in 211.

Lotofácil Pool

Players can also play in groups on the lottoeasy. Caixa charges BRL 10 for bets in this modality, and the odds for each player must start at BRL 3.

In games with 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed varies, between two and eight. With 20 tens, up to 100 shares are allowed. In each pool, players can place up to ten bets between 15 and 18 tens. With 19, the number reduces to six. However, by playing 20 numbers the bet will be single.