LOTOFÁCIL de Independência: GIVEAWAY will pay R$ 180 million on the 10th; see how to bet

The raffle of the lottoeasy da Independência 2022. As usual, the event will start at 8 pm, at Espaço de Loterias da Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

According to information, the prize will be R$ 180 million for those who match 15 numbers.

Players will be able to follow the draw through the live broadcast on social networks or through the YouTube channel of the Cashier Federal Economic.

How does Lotofácil de Independência work?

Lotofácil de Independência is an extraordinary category and does not accumulate. To win, the player must match the 15 numbers drawn around the globe.

To place the bet, the interested party must go to a lottery shop or place their bet through the Caixa lottery website or through the app, available for Android and iOS.

Physical bets, in person, cost R$ 2.50 for 15 numbers. On the other hand, you need, at least, R$ 30. The same amount can be divided into other bets, such as the QuinaLucky day, Mega SenaSuper Seven etc.

2021 contest

It is worth mentioning that the 2021 Lotofácil de Independência awarded 57 bets in 16 states of the country. The draw took place on September 11 and paid the highest amount in the history of the category. Each winner received an amount equivalent to BRL 2,791,889.55.

The winners resided in the following states: SP (18), PR (5), SC (5), BA (3), GO (3), MG (2), PA (2), RJ (2), CE (1) ), ES (1), MA (1), MS (1), MT (1), PE (1), SE (1) and DF (1). In addition, 9 more bets were made online.

The numbers drawn on the occasion form: 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 12 – 13 -15 – 17 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25.

Check out the list of winners:

288 players hit 14 scores and each received the amount of R$ 1,124.02;

658 players hit 13 scores and each received the amount of R$ 25.00;

577,748 players hit 12 tens and each one will receive the amount of R$ 10.00;

451,178 players hit 11 tens and each one will receive the amount of R$ 5.00.

Lotofácil Pool

Players can also play in groups on the lottoeasy. Caixa charges BRL 10 for bets in this modality, and the odds for each player must start at BRL 3.

In games with 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed varies, between two and eight. With 20 tens, up to 100 shares are allowed. In each pool, players can place up to ten bets between 15 and 18 tens. With 19, the number reduces to six. However, by playing 20 numbers the bet will be single.

What are the chances of winning Lotofácil? According to the data, making the minimum bet, playing 15 tens for R$2.50, the chance of getting all the numbers right is one in 3.3 million. However, the probability of winning increases when the bettor plays with more than ten. In this case, the chance is one in 204,000. Whoever increases the numbers to 20 also increases the chance of being awarded, being one in 211.