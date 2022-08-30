Lows in Grande BH will fluctuate between 5C and 9C until Friday (2/9) – Gerais

Record of August 11 at Praa Sete, in Belo Horizonte (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press/Arquivo) A cold front arrives with everything in the cities of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte starting this Tuesday (30/8). According to the survey of State of Mines with the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the minimum will fluctuate between 5ºC and 9°C until next Friday (2/9). The cities of Nova Lima, Nova Unio and Jaboticatubas are the ones that will register the lowest temperatures: 5°C. J Brumadinho, Caet, Rio Acima, Sabar and Taquarau de Minas should mark 6°C. In the 34 municipalities of Grande BH, the highs fluctuate between 21°C and 26° in the coming days.

In the state, the biggest drop in temperature this Monday (29/8) was in the south, in Maria da F, with 9.2°C.

According to the Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte, citizens can receive alerts about the risk of heavy rains, hail, storms, windstorms, flooding, risk of landslides and other meteorological phenomena by SMS.

Interested parties should send a text message with the street zip code to 40199. A confirmation message will be sent afterwards. The service is free of charge.

In cases of low temperatures, the Civil Defense advises people to drink plenty of water; avoid baths with hot water so as not to potentiate skin dryness; perform physical activities using a coat; look for a specialist in case of respiratory problems; and keep windows open indoors, thus preventing the spread of diseases typical of this time of year.

Check the maximum and minimum for the cities of Greater BH from Tuesday (30/8) to Friday (2/9), according to Inmet

Baldim: 8ºC (mn.) and 26ºC (max.)

Belo Horizonte: 8ºC (mn.) and 25ºC (max.)

Betim: 7ºC (mn.) and 25ºC (max.)

Brumadinho: 6ºC (mn.) and 25ºC (max.)

Caet: 6ºC (mn.) and 23ºC (max.)

White Grass: 8ºC (mn.) and 24ºC (max.)

Confins: 8ºC (mn.) and 23ºC (max.)

Count: 8ºC (mn.) and 24ºC (max.)

Emeralds: 8ºC (mn.) and 26ºC (max.)

Forestry: 8ºC (mn.) and 26ºC (max.)

Ibirit: 7ºC (mn.) and 23ºC (max.)

Igarap: 8ºC (mn.) and 25ºC (max.)

Itaguara: 7ºC (mn.) and 26ºC (max.)

Itatiaiuu: 7ºC (mn.) and 25ºC (max.)

Jaboticatubas: 5ºC (mn.) and 26ºC (max.)

Juatuba: 8ºC (mn.) and 24ºC (max.)

Lagoa Santa: 8ºC (min.) and 25ºC (max.)

Mrio Campos: 9ºC (min.) and 24ºC (max.)

Mateus Leme: 8ºC (min.) and 25ºC (max.)

Matozinhos: 8ºC (mn.) and 26ºC (max.)

Nova Lima: 5ºC (mn.) and 23ºC (max.)

Nova Unio: 5ºC (mn.) and 22ºC (max.)

Pedro Leopoldo: 8ºC (min.) and 26ºC (max.)

Foxes: 7ºC (mn.) and 21ºC (max.)

Ribeiro das Neves: 8ºC (mn.) and 25ºC (max.)

Upstream: 6ºC (mn.) and 23ºC (max.)

Rio Manso: 7ºC (mn.) and 25ºC (max.)

Sabar: 6ºC (mn.) and 23ºC (max.)

Santa Luzia: 7ºC (mn.) and 25ºC (max.)

So Joaquim de Bicas: 8ºC (mn.) and 25ºC (max.)

So Jos da Lapa: 8ºC (mn.) and 24ºC (max.)

Sarzedo: 8ºC (mn.) and 24ºC (max.)

Taquarau de Minas: 6ºC (mn.) and 25ºC (max.)

Vespasian: 8ºC (mn.) and 25ºC (max.)