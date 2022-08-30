Lula oscillates and Bolsonaro remains stable, points out BTG / FSB

posted on 08/29/2022 09:08



(credit: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

Voting intentions for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remained stable even after the Saturday National Journal last week, with an oscillation of the PT within the margin of error. The data are from research carried out by the FSB Institute commissioned by BTG Pactual and released this Monday (29/8). According to the survey, PT lost two percentage points since the last round (within the margin of error) and now has 43% of voting intentions in the first round. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, maintained the same 36% as last week. Thus, the difference between the two is seven percentage points.

The biggest difference was felt by pedestrian Ciro Gomes. The former minister rose from 6% to 9% in voting intentions, returning to the best level since the beginning of monitoring. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) fluctuated from 3% to 4%.

According to the survey, 89% of Bolsonaro voters say that the decision has already been made and that they will no longer change. In the case of Lula, this percentage is 82%.

second round

In an eventual second round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the result also remained stable, with PT with 52% of the votes and Bolsonaro with 39%. According to the survey, Lula also wins in the scenarios tested with Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet. Bolsonaro already loses to both.

Bolsonaro is also the candidate with the most rejection, according to the survey. 55% say they would not vote for him at all. As for Lula, 45% say they would not vote for him.

government assessment

The Bolsonaro government’s assessment also remained stable, with 45% finding it bad or terrible and 34%, great or good. In addition, 40% say they approve of the way the president governs the country and 55% say they disapprove.

Two thousand people were interviewed between Friday (26/8) and Sunday (28/8). The margin of error is 2pp, with a confidence interval of 95%. The research is registered with the TSE, under number BR-08934/2022.