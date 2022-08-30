‘Lula’s physical health is better than Ciro’s mental health’, says Cristovam Buarque

The ex-minister repudiated the attacks by the presidential candidate against the ex-president.

247 – Former minister Cristovam Buarque (Citizenship-DF) criticized, this Monday (29), the PDT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, for the attacks on the candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) made by Twitter, this monday.

“There is no doubt that Lula’s physical health is better than Ciro’s mental health,” wrote the former parliamentarian.

Cidadania is part of the alliance with the presidential candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) along with PSDB and Podemos.

The national president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said that the pedetista made “an alliance” with Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to attack Lula.

The candidate for federal deputy for the PT-RJ, Leonel Brizola Neto, said that Ciro is “an egotist authoritarian”.

