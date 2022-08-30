‘Lula’s physical health is better than Ciro’s mental health’, says Cristovam Buarque

Jenni Smith 4 mins ago Health Comments Off on ‘Lula’s physical health is better than Ciro’s mental health’, says Cristovam Buarque 0 Views

The ex-minister repudiated the attacks by the presidential candidate against the ex-president.




About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Hearing on taxable health plan list will be on 26 and 27/9

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF, invited the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved