Måneskin fans accuse MTV of censoring the band’s VMA performance

O Måneskin prepared an impactful performance for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, but many fans are accusing the network of having “censored” the Italian group’s performance.

The subject moved the internet after the band took the stage to sing the hit “SUPERMODEL” and MTV reportedly began broadcasting distant scenes of the members, showing an image of the entire Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where the ceremony was taking place. , because of the costumes worn by the musicians.

As you can see in the opening scenes of the performance, the vocalist Damiano David appeared on stage in backless leather pants, leaving her butt visible with only a kind of thong swim trunks, while the bassist Victoria De Angelis she wore a silver nipple shield, giving the impression that she was topless.

As fans began to notice that the footage was not focused on the Måneskin members, many took to their social media to complain about the scenes shown.

Upset by what happened during Måneskin’s performance, one netizen wrote on his Twitter account:

Maneskin deserved an apology from MTV for censoring his VMA performance. From what little I saw, it was the best performance of the night.

Another user of the social network, quite annoyed by the MTV broadcast, stated:

I can’t believe Maneskin has the most emotional set of the entire VMAs and MTV censors the entire show!!!! Justice for the Maneskin!!!

In addition to being one of the attractions of the night, Måneskin was competing for two categories at the VMAs: Best New Artist and Best Alternative Video, the latter won by them with the video for “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”.

Check below some more reactions from netizens about the broadcast of the MTV Video Music Awards, as well as a recording of the performance.

