Markets this Tuesday, oil, ore, news from Oi, Ferbasa, Movida and other highlights

Posted at 7:50 am
corporate news
Ferbasa announces payment of dividends and JCP
Oi: ‘proposal for reverse stock split will be submitted to the board of directors’
Movida changes value per share of JCP announced in June
Renova Energia’s CA approves partial approval of the capital increase
PDG’s Board of Directors will meet to resolve on the proposed reverse stock split
GPA hires BTG brokerage as a market maker
Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h49)
China (Shanghai Comp.): -0.42% (trade closed)
Japan (Nikkei 225): +1.14% (trade closed)
Hong Kong (Hang Seng): -0.37% (trade closed)
Germany (DAX): +1.79%
London (FTSE 100): +0.16%
Brent Oil: -1.96% (US$ 100.8). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.
WTI Oil: -1.90% (US$ 95.1)
Bitcoin futures: +1.73% ($20,310)
Iron ore
The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Stock Exchange, in China, was down 5% at 682 yuan ($98.8). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html
New York stock futures
At 7:50 am on Wall Street, the Dow Jones futures were up 0.72% and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.87%. Nasdaq rose 1.17%.
