Markets this Tuesday, oil, ore, news from Oi, Ferbasa, Movida and other highlights

Posted at 7:50 am

corporate news

(click the links below to read the details)

Ferbasa announces payment of dividends and JCP

Oi: ‘proposal for reverse stock split will be submitted to the board of directors’

Movida changes value per share of JCP announced in June

Renova Energia’s CA approves partial approval of the capital increase

PDG’s Board of Directors will meet to resolve on the proposed reverse stock split

GPA hires BTG brokerage as a market maker

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h49)

China (Shanghai Comp.): -0.42% (trade closed)

Japan (Nikkei 225): +1.14% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): -0.37% (trade closed)

Germany (DAX): +1.79%

London (FTSE 100): +0.16%

Brent Oil: -1.96% (US$ 100.8). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: -1.90% (US$ 95.1)

Bitcoin futures: +1.73% ($20,310)

Iron ore

The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Stock Exchange, in China, was down 5% at 682 yuan ($98.8). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html

New York stock futures

At 7:50 am on Wall Street, the Dow Jones futures were up 0.72% and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.87%. Nasdaq rose 1.17%.

Whatsapp:

To receive news join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/EyKoTqV1uycIaNKVvfHKBY

telegram

For news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A