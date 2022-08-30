Masterchef 2021 winner Isa Scherer’s twins are born

Yes, the babies Isa Scherer were born today. After a false alarm last weekend, the Masterchef Brasil 2021 champion gave birth to Mel and Bento. The information was disclosed by the girl’s advice to Vogue Brazil.

Isa opted for a cesarean, as a result of the events of last Saturday (27). The families of Isa and model Rodrigo Calazans, her partner, followed the birth of the babies. Mel, the eldest, was born with 2.2 kg and Bento with 3.1 kg.

The expectation for the birth was also contagious to the fans, who even created a profile on Twitter to give updates on the birth, in a joking tone. And there could be several memes when she shared photos of her belly, which already drew a lot of attention due to its size.

they already came out of mom isa’s belly graduated in medicine and with residency done! 🤩 — Are Isa Scherer’s twins born yet? (@isagravidona) August 29, 2022

Isa had already shared in her Instagram stories that the deadline for delivery would be September 11, but that she preferred to wait as long as possible. Today, then, she said goodbye to her belly.

