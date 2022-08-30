MC Meno K suffers attempted murder after leaving party

Mc Meno K won Brazil with funk honoring Flamengo.

Last weekend, the funker Mc Meno K suffered an attempted murder after leaving a party. According to the official note of the artist’s team, so far, the funk singer is hospitalized and his health is in a stable condition without risk of life. His advice also disclosed how the singer’s situation is: “he is doing the necessary tests and they are waiting for new information about what happened”.

“By means of this note, we came to inform you that the artist is in a stable state of health and without risks. We are investigating the facts to understand the seriousness of what happened, the local authorities are already taking care of the case. When we have more information we will announce it in more detail. We want to thank you for the thousands of messages of affection and concern for our boy!” said the singer’s publicist.

Kauan Soares, better known as MC Meno K, is from Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, and is 16 years old. MC Minor Kwhich adds up to more than 1 million monthly listeners in Spotifygained fame last year with the music that rocked a nation.

Who follows the attacker? gabigol on social networks, you must have already read “cabelinho na ruler and a shirt from Flamengo” in the caption of one of your publications or seen the other stars of the club dance to the sound of a hit that has been taking to the streets with each passing day.

