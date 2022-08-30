MC Meno K suffers attempted murder and is hospitalized

This weekend the artist MC Minor K suffered an attempted murder after party. According to the official note from his team, so far the information is that his health is stable and the MC is not at risk of life.

In the first released note, the artist’s production says that “he is doing the necessary tests and they are waiting for new information about what happened”. In the second note released one day after the hospitalization ofthe MC Meno Kthe production claims that “By means of this note, we have come to inform you that the artist is in a stable state of health and without risks. We are investigating the facts to understand the seriousness of what happened, the local authorities are already taking care of the case”.

Completing with: “When we have more information, we will announce it in more detail. We want to thank you for the thousands of messages of affection and concern for our boy!”.

The Rap Dab team is in prayer for MC Meno K to recover soon and of course, may justice be done! MC IS NOT A THUG AND DESERVES RESPECT, best wishes brother!

MC MENO K suffers attempted murder – PLAYBACK / INSTAGRAM

