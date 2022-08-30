Mc Meno K suffers attempted murder and is rushed to hospital

16-year-old MC Meno K suffered an attempted murder while leaving a party. According to the artist’s team, he is hospitalized in stable condition. The episode was reported yesterday on the funkeiro’s social media.

“We inform the public that MC Meno K suffered an attempted murder on the way out of a party and is hospitalized. So far, we have information that his health is in a stable condition, with no risk of death. the necessary tests and we await further news”.

Iaan Mello, producer of the MC, said in contact with splash that the artist is now waiting to perform leg surgery. The producer preferred not to give more details about the crime for the boy’s safety.

The report found that the crime happened on the way out of a party in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre (RS), where the artist had performed. Mc Meno K was stopped to take pictures with an alleged fan. In the sequence, while the funk singer was heading to the vehicle that was waiting for him, the person who had taken pictures with the artist and two more individuals shot the MC and his friends. One person died at the scene, two girls and two boys were injured, one in a serious condition in hospital.

The suspects are on the run.

Story on MC Meno K’s profile Image: Playback/Instagram

Who is MC Meno K?

Born in Porto Alegre, Kauan Soares, MC Meno K, was successful last year with the song “Camisa do Flamengo”. The hit even caught the attention of club player Gabigol. The song’s clip has over 40 million views on YouTube.

The funk singer started his career at just 12 years old and is already followed by more than 760,000 people on Instagram. On Spotify, he has more than 1 million listeners.