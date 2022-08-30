MC Meno K was targeted by sniper who wounded 5 and killed one person in Alvorada, says police | Rio Grande do Sul

The funk singer – known for the hits “Cabelinho na Régua” and “Camisa do Flamengo” – is one of the injured. After being shot, he was hospitalized and, according to his press office, his health condition is stable. Read the note below.

According to delegate Gabriel Casanova Dantas, the suspected of having committed the crime is a person who approached him to ask for a photo. The artist was on the sidewalk of the nightclub and got into a car that made transport by app.

“After the photo, as soon as he got into the car, the shooting started. He was hit and taken to the hospital”, says Chief Dantas.

Meno K has already been heard by the police. He said that there were no misunderstandings inside the nightclub that could have motivated the crime. The Civil Police is investigating, for example, whether any of the singer’s songs may have provoked the attack.

Meno K, an artist from Porto Alegre, became famous in 2021. He already has more than 1 million listeners on his Spotify profile.

Artist’s Advisory Note

"We inform the public that MC Meno K suffered an attempted murder on the way out of a party and is hospitalized. So far, we have information that his health is in a stable, life-threatening condition.