McDonald’s must pay BRL 10,000 to woman who bit a bandage at lunch

McDonald’s was ordered to compensate a customer in the amount of R$ 10,000 after she bit a bandage with alleged bloodstains that was inside a snack. The product was purchased at a unit in Guará I, in the Federal District, in July 2021.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was accompanied by a classmate from a course at the restaurant’s drive thru around 1:05 pm. When she bit into the sandwich, she felt “a more solid texture” and took the object out of her mouth.

When analyzing it, he came across a bandage made up of tape and gauze. The woman also reported seeing residues that appeared to be blood.

The woman said she felt sick and was worried about possible contamination. Thus, she went to a hospital to perform tests and ended up missing the afternoon of the course she was attending. The customer also returned to the establishment’s unit, where she reported everything that happened to the manager, who promised to contact her – which never happened.

In a decision, published in April of this year, Judge Maria Rita Teizen Marques de Oliviera considered the request for compensation to be valid, in addition to the reimbursement of BRL 23,90 of the lunch value. According to the magistrate, McDonald’s “even aware of the facts did nothing to minimize the damage suffered by the plaintiff, acting in an omissive and disrespectful way.”

Despite the sentence, the company appealed in court, but the collegiate body of the 1st Special Civil Court of Águas Claras upheld the first decision.

According to the magistrates, “the rigid and timely control of the bodies responsible for inspecting the quality and hygiene of the company does not exempt it from possible responsibility for foreign bodies that may appear in food”.

Thus, the collegiate decided on the payment of R$ 10 thousand to the woman, in addition to the reimbursement of the snack.

“The presence, in the purchased food, of used dressing material, denotes serious negligence of the defendant’s agents in the hygienic care for the preparation of food and failure in the inspection by the suppliers. In addition, the disgust and repugnance for the presence of such an object during the ingestion of food is capable of affecting the psychic integrity in a more serious way than usual. The case resulted in the loss of a day of work, exhaustion with carrying out exams and concern about her health, which was ignored by the defendant” , justified the magistrates in a unanimous vote.

McDonald's said it "does not comment on ongoing lawsuits" and that it "reinforces its commitment to the quality of its products, following strict food safety procedures in its restaurants."