Mega-Sena accumulates and can award BRL 42 MILLION in a few days, see how to play

The last Mega-Sena draw took place on the night of August 27, Saturday, in São Paulo, by Caixa Econômica Federal. It was the 2514 contest and no tickets were awarded, as no one was able to hit the six tens that would guarantee payment of the maximum prize amount. So he accumulated.

With this, the prize could reach R$ 42 million in the next draw, which is scheduled to take place later this week. To find out which dozens were drawn and how to play in the next draw, follow the article.

Mega Sena accumulates

The last Mega-Sena prize took place and no ticket received the top prize. The numbers drawn were the following tens: 05-15-24-34-45-52. Because of this, the expectation is that the prize will be R$ 42 million in the next draw, which will take place on August 31, next Wednesday.

Therefore, the next draw starts at 20:00, taking into account the Brasilia time. To follow along, those interested will be able to watch the draw live on Caixa Econômica Federal’s Youtube channel. In addition, it may be possible to see it on TV on the RedeTV! channel, although it is still not possible to confirm since the calendar did not have any more in advance if there will be an exhibition or not.

However, although no gambler took home the millionaire prize, there were those who hit both the corner and the quatrain. In this way, there were 4,382 tickets that won the court, that is, four of the six scores were correct, and each one guaranteed about R$993.

On the other hand, there were only 52 tickets that managed to hit the corner, that is, they managed to score five out of the six scores. For this group, each received approximately R$ 59.9 thousand.

See also: 4 tips to make money with online games; impressive!

How to play?

The most traditional way of playing is still going to a lottery agency and buying a ticket. However, it is also possible to play the game over the Internet, through the official page of Loterias Caixa, at the link: https://www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br/.

It is worth remembering that you must be over 18 years old and register a credit card to proceed with the bet. In addition, new games will be accepted until 19:00 on the day of the draw, that is, Wednesday.

To place the single bet, that is, mark six tens on the ticket, the value is R$ 4.50. However, there are still other game modes. If the interested party wants to place seven dozen, the value will be R$ 31.50.

Also, if the person wants to score 15 dozen, which is the maximum, the amount they will have to pay to play the game is approximately R$ 22 thousand.

See also: Shopee’s new game to earn DISCOUNTS on the platform; see how to use