Mega-Sena can pay BRL 42 million soon

Nobody hit the six tens, so Mega-Sena accumulated again! The next draw will be this Wednesday, 31st. The event can pay one of the most awaited prizes in the country, as it reaches R$ 42 million. Haven’t bet yet? There’s time to participate! See how to register a card online and in person.

The last contest was number 2514. The tens drawn were 05 – 15 – 24 – 34 – 45 – 52. Despite the accumulation, 52 bets hit the corner, so each one received R$ 59,901.15. The court had even more winners. With 4,477 hits, the prize per bet was BRL 993.92.

Accumulated prize of R$ 42 million

Who is a real gambler does not leave any draw out, as it is already part of the routine. The thinking is always: the more you bet, the greater the chances of winning.

But no positive thought can change reality. The chance of winning is 1 in 50,063,860. This is an estimate from Caixa Econômica Federal for those who make the simple bet with only six tens. It costs R$ 4.50.

On the other hand, who has good money to invest – around R$ 22,522.50 – you can register the bet of 15 tens. With more numbers, the chance of hitting and taking the grand prize goes up to 1 in 10,003.

Betting without leaving home is very simple. You must access the Caixa Loterias website or use the application of the same name. Just pay attention to the fact that the bets are only released for those who are over 18 years old.

The price of the guess is the same as the registrations made in the lottery. The difference is that on the internet, a minimum bet of R$ 30 has been required. In addition, there is also the limit maximum per day, which is R$945.

Another detail is that for bets made online, the citizen must have a credit card and inform the data for charging the value of the card. Therefore, to participate in the next contest and compete for the prize of R$ 42 million, just register the numbers until 19:00 this Wednesday.