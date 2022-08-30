Mel and Jack’s Age Revealed in Netflix Series

Virgin River, is a Netflix series that revolves around a nurse and midwife named Mel Monroe and also a bar owner named Jack Sheriadan. Based on the books written by Robyn Carr, Mel and Jack’s romantic drama always cools down and heats up. The plot takes place in the fictional city that gives the series its name.

With its fifth season in the works, fans are wondering what’s next for the main characters. The 1st season of Virgin River, it began just like the books, with the newly widowed Mel starting her life anew in the city after her husband dies. After that, she finds a new job in the nursing field.

Mel meets Jack, the bartender and former US Marine, who convinces her to stay in town, despite a rocky start there. Season 4 ends with Mel and Jack getting engaged and having a baby together. Mel then says that she will quit her job, but will stay in town for her friendships and Jack’s.

Then Mel can then focus her love on her baby. Mel and Jack are at the center of the story of Vingin, River, however his age was never revealed in the series. However, there are clues from their stories and the timeline of the series, hinting at the age of the protagonists.

How old are Mel and Jack in season 4 of Virgin River

The author of the books, Robyn Carr, says in an interview with RobynCarr.com, that in her first book, Mel was only 32 years old when she moved to the city of Virgin Riverwhere she met Jack, who was 40 at the time, so Mel and Jack’s age makes sense given their stories.

As a nurse in the city, Mel likely attended post-secondary school for six years, before working in an emergency room for five years, which had a little influence on her 6-year old marriage. Jack enlisted in the Navy when he was 18 and served for 20 years.

Assuming it took him some time for his bar to become stable, it makes a lot of sense that he is 40 years old when Mel arrives in Town.

In Season 4, it is also revealed that Charmaine Roberts (Lauren Hammersley) is five months pregnant with twins. For their part, Mel and Jack are likely still 32 and 40 years old in Season 4 of Virgin River. That is, assuming that their birthdays would not have happened within those five months.

The actors Mel and Jack are very old

The actors of the series, Breckenridge is 40 years old and Henderson is 47. With the main actors of the series, having these ages raises a concern: they are several years older than their characters and are aging faster in real life, unlike Mel and Jack in the series. After all, what happened five months in the series, happened over two and a half years in real time.

Mel and Jack have been at the center of the series so far. So, after finding its happy ending and the age of the actors creating possible uncertainty, it looks like Season 5 of Virgin River, should change its protagonists to other characters that are introduced in later books.

The new season of the series of the series is already being recorded and is expected to return in 2023.

And then you like Virgin River? The series is available on Netflix with its 4 seasons.

