Mendonça’s decision, of the STF, for the oil sector is a festival of mistakes – 08/30/2022

Last week, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), André Mendonça, issued a decision in the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality 7,164 (ADIN 7,164) that demonstrates a total lack of knowledge about the oil market, issues related to corporate governance and, mainly, on the country’s institutional framework.

Some interlocutors with whom I have spoken, including within the government, have stated that this is an eminently political decision, whose only objective would be to please President Jair Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), who was the one who nominated him for the position.

I will not go into the merits of this issue at this point, since, for equality and justice, this aspect would lead me to a broader discussion about the political path that some other STF ministers have followed in recent years.

But the fact is that this decision is already wrong, as it completely removes the focus of the initial request, which was based on a questioning about the congressional decision to limit the rates of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Provision of Services (ICMS).

In fact, Minister Mendonça, accepting the argument of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) about an alleged lack of transparency in fuel prices, built a somewhat unorthodox thesis (to say the least) to involve Petrobras, the National Petroleum (ANP) and Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) in this ADIN.

With regard to Petrobras, the minister suggested that the company, in addition to holding a dominant position, would not be complying with some constitutional and legal dictates such as “social justice”, “social function” and “consumer defense”. But objectively, his decision leads to questioning the level of profitability and the profit obtained by the company.

However, this result is exactly correlated with Petrobras’ pricing policy, which correctly takes into account the opportunity cost that it would incur if it did not base its prices on the international price of oil. I have already explained in this column the economic reasons for the company’s decision, which, over time, has positive implications for the market and for the consumer itself.

In fact, when questioning Petrobras’ pricing policy and the level of prices charged, the minister implicitly suggests that the prices charged and the company’s profit margin be controlled, which, in itself, already overrides other constitutional and legal dictates. related to free enterprise.

But the worst thing is that this path generates legal implications for companies and their directors. We must remember that Petrobras is a mixed capital firm, whose shares are traded on the American stock market. Thus, not following basic economic dictates will certainly lead the company and its directors to respond in the future to lawsuits in the US for something like a kind of “loss of profit”.

And this aspect takes us to another point in the decision. Although the minister recognizes that regulation should be the exception, not the rule, he himself contradicts himself by “demanding” that the ANP do something to avoid rising prices in the sector. And he does this also justifying himself in the bizarre and political decision of our Congress to have recognized a meaningless “supposed state of emergency”.

In any case, it would be up to the minister to understand that, even in regulated markets, there are segments that do not need regulation. In the case of the oil sector, there are even reasons to regulate the price of infrastructure, but there is no reason to interfere in the prices of products (gas, fuels, etc.).

And, in the particular case of fuels, any interference could generate a “state failure” much greater than the mistakenly identified “market failure”. At most, one could think of adopting pro-competition regulation, which encourages the entry of new competitors into the market. But controlling prices would generate exactly the opposite effect.

As a continuation of this analysis, the minister’s charge to Cade could even make sense, if the priority process identified was other than the administrative inquiry to investigate possible practices of abusive pricing in the sale of oil derivatives. It is worth remembering that this inquiry was opened in a political context, shortly after the Petrobras price hike in January this year.

But the worst is the apparent ignorance of the minister about the possible outcomes of this case at Cade and its implications. A technical conviction for an abusive price at the agency would imply, at most, a pecuniary fine, without any immediate impact on the prices charged. Cade does not set prices.

But even an eventual conviction would depend on the absence of reasonable economic justifications for the price level charged; and, in the case and question, it exists and is based on the opportunity cost incurred by the company, as previously highlighted.

Of course, the minister’s expectation could be that of a political condemnation, which involves some price control by the competition defense body. But this, in addition to creating a bad business environment in the medium and long term in the sector, would imply less investment and reduced competition (mainly from importers, who have to pay the international price to sell the product here).

In other words, artificially lower prices today mean higher prices in the future, precisely by discouraging competition over time. Is that what the minister expects with his decision?