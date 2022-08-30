Messages from businessmen who defended a coup indicate ‘the possibility of attacks against democracy’, says Moraes | Policy

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes suspended this Monday (29) the secrecy of the decision that authorized search and seizure warrants against Bolsonarista businessmen who discussed the possibility of a coup in Brazil in WhatsApp messages.

The content of the messages was revealed by the website “Metrópoles” and supported legal actions and a request for an investigation by the Federal Police – which was also under secrecy until this Monday. In the decision that authorized the searches, Moraes says there is no doubt about the possibility of “attacks against democracy and the rule of law”.

“[…] there is no doubt that the conduct of those investigated indicates the possibility of attacks against Democracy and the Rule of Law, using the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes on social networks, with the aim of harming or exposing the danger of harm to independence of the Judiciary, the Rule of Law and Democracy; proving to be essential to adopt measures that elucidate the facts investigated, especially in view of the existence of a criminal organization identified in the Inq. 4.874/DF and also in Inq. 4.781/DF, both of my rapporteurship”, says part of the decision.

These investigations cited by Moraes investigated the dissemination of fake news and threats against members of the STF and federal authorities; and the functioning of a “digital militia” with the same objectives.

According to Moraes, the conduct suggested by businessmen in the messages exchanged by cell phone is covered by these inquiries, “notably by the great socioeconomic capacity of the investigated group, to reveal the potential for financing illicit digital activities and incitement to the practice of undemocratic acts“.

Moraes stated that the search and seizure at the investigated person’s house was justified because there were indications that elements could be found that prove irregularities.

“In this case, the requirements of article 240 of the Criminal Procedure Code are present, for the judicial order of search and seizure in the personal home, as duly motivated by well-founded reasons that, based on evidence of criminal authorship and materiality, signal the need for the measure to collect evidence related to the practice of criminal offenses”, wrote the minister.

Last week, the Federal Police carried out search and seizure warrants at the addresses of eight businessmen who shared coup messages in a virtual message group. The operation was launched in five states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Ceará.

Department store owner; founder of luxury furniture venture; Shopping mall creator: who are the targets of the warrants

In addition to the searches, Alexandre de Moraes also determined:

blocking of businessmen’s bank accounts;

blocking of entrepreneurs’ accounts on social networks;

taking depositions;

breach of bank secrecy.

Messages revealed by the website “Metrópoles” show that businessmen supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, began to defend a coup d’état if former President Lula (PT), also a candidate for the Presidency, wins the October elections. .

