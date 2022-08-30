Minister of Health of Portugal resigns due to lack of doctors

Government closed obstetric emergencies in several hospitals in the country due to lack of professionals during summer vacation

The Minister of Health of Portugal, Marta Temido, resigned on the morning of this Tuesday (30.Aug.2022). Her management was being widely criticized for directing the temporary closure of obstetric emergencies at several hospitals across the country due to a shortage of professionals during the summer break. The measure makes women need to be transferred between units.

According to a note from the Portuguese Ministry of Health to local media outlets, Temido resigned “understanding that he was no longer able to remain in office”.

In another statement, Prime Minister António Costa thanked the minister for her dedication. He especially mentioned her performance at the head of the covid-19 containment policy. He also said the resignation was accepted.

The minister’s resignation was made public shortly after reports that a pregnant woman had died on Saturday (27.aug) in Lisbon. The pregnant woman would have suffered a cardiac arrest inside an ambulance, when she was transported from one hospital to another due to lack of vacancies.

Temido has been at the head of the Ministry of Health since October 2018. She was praised for her work in the fight against covid-19, especially for the success of the vaccination campaign.

Recently, however, it has been criticized for the lack of professionals in the public health system. Doctors complain of poor working conditions and extreme fatigue.