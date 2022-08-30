money falls into the account this week; see who can

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will have a new loot enabled starting this Thursday, September 1. This is because workers born in the next month will be able to redeem resources related to the modality of FGTS birthday withdrawal.

Those who adhere to this type of withdrawal can withdraw annually, and in the month of birth, part of the balance of accounts linked to the FGTS. The redemption of the amount is optional, therefore, the worker must demonstrate interest to the detriment of withdrawal-termination, released in case of dismissal without just cause.

What is the value of the new FGTS withdrawal?

To know how much benefit will be received, the worker must analyze the table that brings the 7 FGTS balance bands and the corresponding rates. The higher the balance, the lower the percentage available for withdrawal. But there are cases where an additional installment is added.

Check it out below:

Balance Ranges – BRL withdrawal rate Additional Installment Up to BRL 500 50% BRL 0 From 500.01 to 1,000 40% BRL 50 From 1,000.01 to 5,000 30% BRL 150 From 5,000.01 to 10,000 20% BRL 650 From 10,000.01 to 15,000 15% BRL 1,150 From 15,000.01 to 20,000 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

See the example: a worker who has BRL 1,000 in the FGTS will receive a birthday withdrawal amounting to BRL 400 at a rate of 40%. With the R$ 50 plus the additional installment, the final amount will be R$ 450.

FGTS 2022 birthday withdrawal calendar

After the money is released, the citizen has a few months to withdraw the money. Check out the full schedule for this year:

Birth month withdrawal period January from 3rd of January to 31st of March February from 1st of February to 29th of April March March 1st to May 31st April from April 1st to June 30th May from 2nd of May to 29th of July June June 1st to August 31st July from 1st of July to 30th of September August August 1st to October 28th September September 1st to November 30th October from 3rd of October to 30th of December November from November 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023 December from December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023

How to join the birthday withdrawal?

The request must be made via the FGTS app, available for download on Android and iOS devices. Another option is accessing the FGTS website. Just go to the option “My FGTS” and then “Saque-Aniversário”.

Important: the deadline for joining the withdrawal and receiving the money in the same year runs until the last working day of the worker’s birth month. Anyone who misses the date will only start to withdraw from next year.