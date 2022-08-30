Monique Medeiros gets out of jail after having prison revoked

Arrested since June at the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, in Bangu, teacher Monique Medeiros, accused of killing her own son, Henry Borel, in 2021, was released this afternoon in Rio de Janeiro.

Monique’s release comes three days after the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) revoked her preventive detention.

In the decision, Minister João Otávio de Noronha said he was not aware of the “present habeas corpus”, but granted it so that Monique can respond in freedom, “without prejudice to the new enactment of a precautionary measure of a personal nature based on contemporary reasons”.

The release permit was issued this afternoon, at the request of Judge Daniel Werneck Cotta, from the 2nd Criminal Court of the TJRJ.

remember the case

Monique was denounced by the Public Ministry for having failed to allow her husband, former councilor Jairo Souza, known as Dr. Jairinho, assaulted her son, Henry Borel, 4, on March 8, 2021.

The aggressions would have resulted in the death of the child, who was rescued by the couple, but was dead when he arrived at a private hospital in Barra da Tijuca. Jairinho, who lost his mandate, is also a defendant and is responsible for the murder of his stepson.

The expert reports showed 23 injuries on the boy’s body, and indicated that Henry died as a result of internal bleeding and liver laceration caused by blunt force action.

The couple was arrested on April 8, 2021. On May 6 of last year, the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office) denounced Jairinho for triple aggravated homicide, torture and witness coercion. Monique, on the other hand, was denounced for the crimes of triple qualified homicide in the omissive form, omissive torture, ideological falsehood and witness coercion.

“The crime of murder was committed for a clumsy reason, behold, the accused decided to take the victim’s life because he believed that the child was interfering with his relationship with Henry’s mother,” said prosecutor Marcos Kac, in the text of the complaint.

Monique was even sent to house arrest in April, but returned to the closed regime in June 2022, after a decision by the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro.