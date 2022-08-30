Monkeypox: RJ confirms death of 33-year-old man – 08/29/2022 – Balance and Health

Rio de Janeiro recorded the state’s first death from monkeypox — the second in the country. The victim is a 33-year-old man with comorbidities who was admitted to a hospital in Campos dos Goytacazes, the State Health Department declared on Monday (29).

“He had low immunity and comorbidities, which worsened the condition of monkeypox. The patient had complications and had to be transferred to the ICU bed on the 19th. The death happened on the morning of this Monday”, said the secretary in a note.

The Health Department of the city of Campos is monitoring people who have had contact with the patient and, so far, none of them have shown signs or symptoms of infection with the virus, according to the state ministry.

On July 29, Brazil recorded its first death from monkeypox, of a patient who was admitted to a hospital in Minas Gerais, also with comorbidities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the disease a global health emergency, its highest alert level. The disease, which spreads through close contact with an infected individual and the pus-filled sores common to the disease, is rarely lethal.

According to a balance made by the Ministry of Health last Saturday (27), Brazil has 4,493 confirmed cases of monkeypox and is investigating another 4,860.

In all, more than 90 countries where the disease is not endemic have already registered cases, which totaled 47,600 until this Monday (29).