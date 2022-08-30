Monteiro beats Slovak and advances in US Open for the first time in his career – 08/29/2022

After Beatriz Haddad Maia won her first main draw match at the US Open, it was time to Thiago Monteiro break your personal taboo. In his fifth participation in the New York slam bracket, the number 1 in Brazil and 67 in the world finally scored a victory. She came for 3 sets 1 over the Slovak Alex Molcan, ranked #40, who is coached by the famous Marian Vajda, former coach of Novak Djokovic. The partials were 6/4, 4/6, 6/4 and 6/1.

In the second round, Monteiro will face the strong Russian Karen Khachanov. Current number 31 in the world, he won his debut in the tournament also this Monday when he made 3/6, 6/1, 6/2 and 6/2 over American Denis Kudla. Monteiro and Khachanov have already dueled twice on the circuit, and the Russian won both. The last one was recent, on clay at the ATP 250 in Belgrade. The game was worth the quarterfinals, and the European triumphed by 7/5 and 6/4.

Until this 2022 edition of the US Open, Monteiro was in the main draw of the tournament in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021, but was defeated, respectively, by Malek Jaziri, Bradley Klahn, Féliz Auger-Aliassime and Daniel Evans.

How did it happen

Thiago started the game well, taking good care of his first serve and winning 88% of the points with the fundamentals. Molcan also confirmed his service games without problems, and the game went without break points until the ninth game. In the tenth, with Molcan serving at 4/5, Monteiro took advantage of the pressure on his rival and was aggressive with his forehand, shooting two winners and reaching the set point. The Slovak saved himself with an ace, but committed a double foul shortly afterwards. Faced with a second set point, Molcan made an unforced error in a volley and gave the Brazilian the partial: 6/4.

Monteiro took advantage of the moment in his favor and made use of his solidity to get another break in the second game of the second set – courtesy of four unforced errors from the opponent. The advantage (6/4 and 3/0) was good, but it was just a gap in the second set, and it disappeared when Molcan went on the attack in the fifth game and forced three errors from the Brazilian. Soon, the set was tied at 4/4. In the ninth game, three more mistakes from Monteiro cost him another serve and, in the end, the set, as Molcan confirmed it and made it 6/4 shortly after.

In the third set, the roles were reversed. Molcan kept the momentum going and came out with a break in the front. The Slovak still had two more break points to open 3/0, but Monteiro saved himself and equalized the set at 2/2. After that, the cearense gained morale when he left 0/40 in the fifth set to confirm the service. Again, he got the idea to attack more in the tenth game, with Molcan serving at 4/5. In front of a set point, the European gave a wood and lost the game and the partial: 6/4.

The fourth set was all Brazilian. When he got the first break from the lead, he mentally destroyed the Slovak, who has less and less signs of having the strength to pull off a comeback. Monteiro took advantage and went over the top to close at 6/1.

