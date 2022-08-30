Monteiro fights for 4 sets and marks unprecedented victory

For the first time in his career, Monteiro won a game in the main draw of the US Open Photo: Andrew Ong/USTA

New York (USA) – Monday’s round on court 4 at the US Open complex ended in the best possible way for Brazilian tennis. Soon after Beatriz Haddad Maia having debuted with a quiet victory in the last Grand Slam of the year, Thiago Monteiro played on the same court and also won his game. He surpassed Slovakian Alex Molcan, 40th in the ranking, by 6/4, 4/6, 6/4 and 6/1 in 2h39.

28 years old from Ceará and 67th in the ranking, Monteiro won his seventh game of his career in Grand Slam and the first in new york. He had fallen in his debut in four other participations in the years 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The advance of a round also guarantees 45 ATP points for the current number 1 in Brazil.

Monteiro now challenges Russian Karen Khachanov, who defeated American Denis Kudla by 3/6, 6/1, 6/2 and 6/2. Khachanov is ex-top 10 and currently 31st in the rankings and has won the two previous duels against the Brazilian, one of them this season, on clay in Belgrade. The Ceará native is also trying to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the second time in his career.

Overtaken by Monteiro this Monday, Molcan is 24 years old and is coached by Marian Vajda, former coach of Novak Djokovic. This was the second confrontation between them, both left-handed, with two Brazilian victories on the professional circuit.

Monteiro’s performance on the serve was decisive for the victory in the first set. He faced no break-points and conceded just four points in his service games. The only break would come in the last game of the partial. The cearense took advantage of the good moment and started ahead also in the second set, leading by 3/0, but Molcan reacted and won 12 points out of 13 possible to seek a tie. The Slovak would break again in the final stretch of the set to tie the game.

Monteiro felt the blow at the beginning of the third set and lost by 2/0, at a time when Molcan had already won five games in a row and controlled the actions from the back of the court. But after reversing a 15-40, the Brazilian grew in the game and returned the break in the sequence to tie the set. Monteiro would still escape three more break-points in the set. In the last game of the partial, he was consistent in the rallies and relied on forehand errors from his opponent to break again.

Increasingly confident, Monteiro would serve well again in the fourth set. Five of his 13 aces in the game were in this end. Again he didn’t face break-points and only conceded five points on the serve. With new breaks, he consolidated his unprecedented victory in the New York Grand Slam.

Also, it goes well

Possible rival of Monteiro or Khachanov in the third round of the US Open, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime debuted with a victory in four sets. The world number 8 beat Swiss Alexander Ritschard by 6/3, 6/4, 3/6 and 6/3. His next rival will be 20-year-old British Jack Draper, who beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 6/4, 6/3 and 6/3.