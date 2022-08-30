Moraes’ decision shows that the operation against businessmen was based on a report

Federal Police asked the STF for a search and seizure action on the grounds that ‘socioeconomically active people’ were organizing ‘a rupture of the Democratic Rule of Law’

Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes authorized an action by the Federal Police against eight Bolsonarista businessmen



the minister Alexandre de Moraesof Federal Court of Justice (STF), released this Monday, 29, the order in which it authorizes the Federal police (PF) to carry out a search and seizure operation against eight Bolsonarista businessmen. In the 32-page document, the magistrate states that there are ‘strong indications’ and ‘significant evidence’ pointing to the existence of a criminal organization identical to those investigated in the investigation of digital militias, “with the clear purpose of attacking democracy”. According to Moraes, “in view of the circumstances mentioned, it is essential to carry out diligences, including the removal of guarantees, which cannot be used as a shield for the practice of illicit activities”. In the conversations in question, published by the journalist Guilherme Amado and that based Moraes’ decision, businessmen favorable to the current government discussed the possibility of a coup d’état in Brazil case the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) emerge victorious in the presidential elections in October this year.

Moraes also highlights the “great socioeconomic capacity of the investigated group, to reveal the potential for financing illicit digital activities and inciting the practice of undemocratic acts”. In his support, the minister defended the search and seizure actions in the addresses linked to the businessmen since elements could be found that prove the irregularities sustained in the message group. “In the species, the requirements of art. 240 of the Criminal Procedure Code, for the judicial order of search and seizure in the personal home, as duly motivated by well-founded reasons that, based on evidence of criminal authorship and materiality, indicate the need for the measure to collect evidence related to the practice of criminal offenses”, ordered the Supreme Court magistrate. The investigated entrepreneurs are: Ivan Wrobel, from W3 Engenharia; José Isaac Peres, from Multiplan; Luciano Hang, from Havana stores; José Koury, from the Barra World mall; Luiz André Tissot, from Sierra; Marco Aurélio Raymundo, from Mormaii; Meyer Joseph Nigri, from Tecnisa; and Afrânio Barreira Filho, from the Coco Bambu Group.