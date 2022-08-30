Moraes instructor judge cites Hang as “link” with hate office

× Photo: Playback/Facebook

By authorizing the searches against 8 Bolsonarista businessmen who defended the coup in a WhatsApp group, Alexandre de Moraes also welcomed arguments of the instructor judge in his office, Airton Vieira, who especially pointed out the businessman Luciano Hang as a kind of link with the so-called “hate office”.

THE Vieira’s demonstrationwhich seems to usurp the role of the Federal Public Ministry, recycles data from fake news inquiries (4781), anti-democratic acts (4828), digital militias (4874) and the September 7, 2021 protests (4879).

Based on these previous findings, he tries to establish a connection between Hang and the businessman Marlon Bonilla, from the group Pro Tork, who is not in the messages in defense of the coup, but would have provided vehicles for the violent protests of September 7, 2021.

Vira says that Bonilha “has commercial relations with Luciano Hang”what also appears in inquiry 4,888, launched at the request of the CPI da Pandemia, to investigate the dissemination of fraudulent news about vaccination against Covid. Another mentioned is blogger Allan dos Santos.

The examining judge does not weigh up the origin of the investigation request, endorsed by the PF and accepted by Moraes. All of characters engaged in Lula’s campaign, Bolsonaro’s opponent.

They are: Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede), one of the campaign coordinators; Representatives Fernanda Melchionna, Sâmia Bomfim and Vivi Reis, all from PSOL; in addition to PT members Gleisi Hoffmann, Reginaldo Lopes and Alencar Braga. In addition, the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy (ABJD), the Association of Judges for Democracy (AJD), the American Association of Jurists (AJJ), the Institute for Research and Advanced Studies in the Judiciary and the Justice and Peace Commission of Brasília .

