Most traded debentures in 2022; see the list and if it is worth investing – Money Times

At debentures are among the titles of fixed income best known to investors. The most traded in the year pay up to IPCA + 7% yearaccording to a survey.

With the Selic rate at 13.75% per year, and may remain at this level – or more – for an extended period, the scenario is favorable for investors to invest money in the private credit.

Anyway, the Fixed income is essential in diversified investment strategies.

And in private credit, in the case of debentures, profitability is usually higher than that found in traditional fixed incomeponders Guilherme Gattoexecutive of the private credit desk at Activate Investments.

Those looking for good opportunities for earnings in fixed income must have already realized that they no longer find higher rates of return in public titles traded in Direct Treasureor even in the case of bank bondsas CBDs (Bank Deposit Certificates), LCAs (Agribusiness Letters of Credit) and LCIs (Mortgage Letters of Credit).

On the other hand, the most traded debentures on the market in 2022 has delivered yields that protect investors’ assets with ease from inflation.

The survey produced by the consultancy Quantum Finance points out that the most traded debentures in the year were MetroRio (MTRJ19), from the Rio de Janeiro subway.

Debentures are medium and long-term debt securities issued by companies to finance their projects, such as the construction of factories, logistics warehouses or operations abroad.

Ie, companies borrow money from investors and return the amount with interest in different modalities of indexers (CDI and IPCA) and deadlines (generally over five years).

Debentures are taxed, following the regressive table of income taxdepending on the time of application.

Within 180 days, the rate is 22.5%; from 181 to 360 days, 20%; from 361 to 720 days, 17.5% and above 721 days, 15%. However, the incentivized debentureswhich finance infrastructure projects, are exempt from income tax.

debentures Performance (%) Volume (R$) Number of Businesses MetroRio (MTRJ19) IPCA + 7.0857 808,715,636.00 9,776 South Coast Highway (PLSB1A) IPCA + 5.855 937,003,439.17 9,555 Cemig Distribution (CMGD27) IPCA + 4.1 1,003,281,301.31 8,520 Holding do Araguaia (HARG11) IPCA + 6.6647 2,867,666,404.51 8,065 HPP São Simão Energia (UHSM12) IPCA + 5.8198 2,211,991,053.54 8,043

Quantum’s study of these fixed income assets was based on trades recorded in Custody Center for Financial Settlement of Private Securities (CETIP), accumulated from 2022 to August 16.

