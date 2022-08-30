Multishow Award 2022: Meet and vote for the nominees for Hit of the Year! | Multishow Award 2022

‘Acorda Pedrinho’, ‘Dancer’, ‘Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin’, ‘Evolver’, ‘Idiota’, ‘Maldives’, ‘Malvadão 3’ and ‘Red’: these are the nominees for Hit of the Year at the 2022 Multishow Award!
These songs rocked a lot this year! Priscilla Alcantara just revealed the nominees for Hit of the Year at the 2022 Multishow Award, which one is your favorite?
Priscilla Alcantara reveals nominees for Hit of the Year
Wake up Pedrinho – Young Dionysus
Dancer – Pedro Sampaio and Mc Pedrinho
Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin – L7NNON, Os Hawaianos and DJ Bel from CDD (Part. DJ Biel do Furduncinho)
ANITTA – ENVOLVER — Photo: Reproduction
JÃO – PIRATA — Photo: Publicity
Numanice #2 — Photo: Disclosure
Bad Guy 3 – Shaman, Gustah and Neobeats
LADY EAST – GLORIA GROOVE — Photo: Publicity