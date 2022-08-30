Multishow Award 2022: Meet and vote for the nominees for Hit of the Year! | Multishow Award 2022

‘Acorda Pedrinho’, ‘Dancer’, ‘Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin’, ‘Evolver’, ‘Idiota’, ‘Maldives’, ‘Malvadão 3’ and ‘Red’: these are the nominees for Hit of the Year at the 2022 Multishow Award!

Hit of the Year – Multishow Award 2022 — Photo: Multishow

Multishow Award 2022: vote for the Hit of the Year category

These songs rocked a lot this year! Priscilla Alcantara just revealed the nominees for Hit of the Year at the 2022 Multishow Award, which one is your favorite?

Priscilla Alcantara reveals nominees for Hit of the Year

Wake up Pedrinho – Young Dionysus

YOUNG DIONÍSIO – WAKE UP PEDRINHO — Photo: Publicity

Dancer – Pedro Sampaio and Mc Pedrinho

PEDRO SAMPAIO AND MC PEDRINHO – DANCER — Photo: Reproduction

Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin – L7NNON, Os Hawaianos and DJ Bel from CDD (Part. DJ Biel do Furduncinho)

DESENROLA BEATS LADIN’S PLAY – L7NNON, THE HAWAIANOS, DJ BEL DA CDD AND DJ BIEL DO FURDUNCINHO — Photo: Disclosure

ANITTA – ENVOLVER — Photo: Reproduction

JÃO – PIRATA — Photo: Publicity

Numanice #2 — Photo: Disclosure

Bad Guy 3 – Shaman, Gustah and Neobeats

SHAMAN – EVIL — Photo: Reproduction

LADY EAST – GLORIA GROOVE — Photo: Publicity

