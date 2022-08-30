Nanda Costa received a fake dating proposal with a gay actor







Actress Nanda Costa said that she has already received a proposal to live a “face dating” with a gay actor. She revealed the proposal on the podcast “Pleasure, Renata”, during a Lesbian Visibility Day special, presented by journalist Renata Ceribelli. The singers Zélia Duncan and Bia Ferreira also participated.

According to Nanda, the offer came from an acting colleague before she came out. The actress did not reveal the name of the colleague, but hinted that they worked together.

"I've had a proposal, for example, from an actor too, a gay friend, many years ago: 'Oh, are you too? So let's agree that we're together'. You know? 'Let's say that we're dating, that then no one will be left behind.' But I wouldn't be able to", he said.





The idea was motivated by fear of early exposure. “People wanted to take us out of the closet, pull us out without us being prepared. So, many times a note would come out [na imprensa] implying that I liked girls,” explained Nanda.

On the show, the actress confessed that she came to fear that revealing her sexuality would affect her career.

“I was afraid of losing my job because of taking on all this. I had also heard, from within the work, that ‘running away from the girl’s love for the guy will harm the soap opera, her career’. So I really couldn’t speak, whether I wanted to or not, it was not the time to talk,” he said.

“I think it was also another moment, you know. Maybe it really spoiled that moment. Nowadays we see how important it is [isso]how open it is”, he compared.

Nanda Costa started dating the percussionist Lan Lanh in 2014. They got married in 2019 and became mothers to the twins Kim and Tiê last year.

The actress says she fell in love with the artist in 2001, long before the two met. She was only 14 years old when he saw her on stage at a concert.

“I saw her playing with Cássia Eller. I said to my friend: ‘What a kitten’. She said it was a woman. I thought it was a boy […] I went into a crisis”, recalled Nanda in “Altas Horas”.