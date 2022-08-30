Nanda Costa says she received a fake dating proposal with a gay actor | celebrities



Nanda Costa recalls proposal to live a facade relationship with gay actorReproduction / Globe

Published 08/29/2022 20:26

Rio – Nanda Costa recalled an unusual proposal she received from a friend before exposing her sexuality. This Monday, when Lesbian Visibility Day is celebrated, the 35-year-old actress participated in the “Prazer, Renata” podcast and opened up about her fear of revealing that she is homosexual. During the chat, the artist said that a colleague by profession, who is gay, even proposed that the two pretend to be a couple to throw the media off the hook.

“I’ve had a proposal, for example, from an actor too, a gay friend, many years ago: ‘Let’s agree that we’re together, you know? Let’s say that we’re dating, that then no one will be left behind?’ People wanted to take us out of the closet without us being prepared”, Nanda told journalist Renata Ceribelli, without revealing the boy’s identity. Singers Zélia Duncan and Bia Ferreira also participated in this Monday’s episode.

Nanda Costa is married to percussionist Lan Lanh, with whom she is the mother of twins Kim and Tiê. The two have been together since 2014 and publicly took on the romance in August 2018.