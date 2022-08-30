Nanda Costa surprises by revealing that the gay actor proposed to live a facade dating: “Let’s agree?”

The actress has been in a relationship for eight years with percussionist Lan Lanh, with whom she has two twin daughters.

Actress Nanda Costa made a surprising and even unusual revelation when she told that a professional colleague, afraid of exposing his sexuality, had the idea of ​​proposing a fake relationship to disguise his sexual condition. The statements of the famous were made during her participation, this Monday (29), in the podcast “Prazer, Renata”, presented by journalist Renata Ceribelli.

This date is Lesbian Visibility Day and the topic addressed in the chat, as it could not be otherwise, was “Women who love Women”. Nanda, the companion of percussionist Lan Lanh, with whom she has two twin daughters, told, during the conversation, how she faced the fear of exposing her sexuality. She also ended up remembering a curious fact with a co-worker.

In the middle of the conversation, Nanda revealed that a friend and also a gay actor wanted to have a fake relationship with her in order to avoid pressure from the media: “I’ve had a proposal, for example, from an actor too, a gay friend, many years ago: ‘Let’s agree that we’re together, you know? Let’s say that we’re dating, that then no one will be left behind?’ People wanted to take us out of the closet without us being prepared”she said.

Nanda Costa has been in a relationship with percussionist Lan Lanh for eight years and in 2019 the two made their union official in a discreet ceremony. They are mothers of the twins Kim and Tiê, now 10 months old. Recently, the actress enchanted the web by sharing a video of Tiê at the exact moment the baby starts her first drumming on a percussion instrument.