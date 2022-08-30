Narcisa da Eliana lives drama with health problem

The comedian who plays Narcisa on Programa Eliana has been suffering from a sudden loss of voice for more than a week

Tiago Barnabasinterpreter of Narcissa, from the Eliana Program is going through a delicate moment according to information released by Alessandro Lo Bianco, in A Tarde é Sua this Monday, 29.

The columnist for Sônia Abrão’s program reported that the comedian has been experiencing a drama for about 10 days, due to the sudden loss of his voice. O SBT contractor does not have any symptoms of sore throat and therefore would be very concerned about the cause of the health problem.

“He is living a very dramatic drama because Thiago started to lose his voice. About 10 days ago his voice started to fail. He doesn’t feel pain in his throat, he doesn’t feel anything that was a symptom that would lead to suspicion of something more precise, but his voice began to fail and Eliana herself was very worried about it, as well as the entire production.“, informed the journalist.

In the sequence, Lo Bianco said that Thiago is already going to the hospital for tests this afternoon. The comedian would have received guidance from Eliana herself, who is one of the people most concerned with the comedian’s situation.

“For ten days, those who follow him more closely could see that he has been posting pictures with an inhaler on social media. He has been using the inhaler precisely to open the airways and try to open his throat because at times when he loses his voice he says he feels his throat closing”, said Lo Bianco, while images of the comedian with the device were shown on the program.

“Yesterday, at Passa ou Repassa, he noticed that he has a lump in his throat. He confirmed this information, I managed to speak with him today. he is super scared because his voice is the raw material for his work and he’s even worried about having to cancel some contracts, some commercials and he’s going to the hospital at Eliana’s request to see what’s going on”, said Lo Bianco, emphasizing that the famous will pass exams.

“He is super scared, Eliana is super scared and the team is also very worried about what is happening”, added the journalist, wishing the comedian well.