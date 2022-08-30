NASA probe photographs ice-covered cliff on Mars

A new photo of the HiRISE instrument (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment), installed on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), intrigues scientists. It shows a cliff jutting out of what would normally be smooth terrain—except that the formation is covered in exposed ice.

Thanks to orbiters and landers that have studied Mars for decades, scientists already know that there is likely water ice beneath the surface in the planet’s mid-latitudes. Most of this ice is hidden under a homogeneous ground cover. If exposed to the Sun, it would evaporate (by sublimation) instantly, due to the low pressure on the Martian surface.

In the case of the new photo, Shane Byrne, a member of the HiRISE team, describes that the glowing material on the cliff was preserved because the formation spends most of its time in the shadows. “Light bands on the cliff can indicate layers in the ice that record different weather conditions,” he explained in a post. Check out:







The icy cliff could be a few tens of millions of years old (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona) Photo: Canaltech

According to Byrne, the team still doesn’t know exactly how long it took for the ice to accumulate there, but studies of other regions of the Red Planet indicate that, at times, these materials can reach a few tens of millions of years. This cliff is one of the few known ones that allows you to observe some of the buried ice.

Studying the frozen water under the surface of Mars is important for future manned missions to the planet, as this would be an easily accessible local resource for astronauts sent there. There is still at least a decade left for missions of the type to be released. In the meantime, MRO will continue to study the planet in search of places of interest for landings.

Source: HiRISE

