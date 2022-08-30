Netflix confirms new movie with Eddie Murphy

Nearly three years after being announced, Beverly Hills Cop 4 has begun to take shape on Netflix. According to information from the website Deadline, the streaming giant confirmed the official title and new names in the cast that join the protagonist Eddie Murphy.

According to sources, the new film will originally be called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and will feature Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Batman: The Dark Knight Rises) and Taylor Paige (The Ultimate Voice of the Blues). A debutant in feature films, Mark Molloy is in charge of the project.

Acquired by Netflix in 2019 after negotiations with Paramount, the franchise tells the story of Axel Foley (Murphy), a detective from Detroit, in the United States, who goes to Los Angeles to investigate the murder of a friend. Released in 1984, the first feature was a public success and made the actor one of the great stars of Hollywood.

After getting sequels in 1987 and 1994, the franchise was dropped by Eddie Murphy. A few years ago, a TV series that served as a sequel even took shape, with the actor returning to the role of Axel Foley and Brandon T. Jackson (Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief) as his son, Aaron Foley. However, the pilot was not approved and the project was shelved.

Will Beall (Aquaman) wrote the final version of the screenplay for the film, which Eddie Murphy and Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean) will produce. A premiere date for Beverly Hills Cop 4 has yet to be confirmed by Netflix.