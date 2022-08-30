Netizens accuse MTV of censoring Måneskin’s VMA show

Måneskin was one of the attractions of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) awards ceremony, held last Sunday (28), but some people on the internet accused the network of censoring the performance of the Italians.

The main reason would be the costume worn by vocalist Damiano David and bassist Victoria de Angelis during the performance of the single “Supermodel”. Thus, the channel opted for images further away from the group.

At the time, the bassist adopted a costume where she shows off one of her breasts, albeit with the nipple covered. The vocalist wore pants without “bottoms”, in a look clearly inspired by sadomasochism and adopted by some hard rock bands of the 80s, such as Guns N’ Roses and WASP, who wore similar pieces at the time.

However, few images showed the look of the musicians. Victoria barely appears, while Damiano is only shown after the first minute in more face-focused takes.

See a video below and some complaints from netizens.

I still don’t understand if mtv censored the maneskin or if it was just a very ugly editing mistake — gab (@gabrielamqt) August 29, 2022

Why is no one talking about the maneskin performance that was censored??? #VMAs — KËY (@CovenOfJaguar) August 29, 2022

Hours after this interview, the Maneskins were censored by MTV 😂 It would even be funny if it wasn’t true 😌 #MTVVMAs https://t.co/Rylm9nctuv — ᵉᵛᵉˡʸⁿ 🇵🇹 || 324 days for HSLOT ♡ (@hsbitche) August 29, 2022

In addition to the musical performance, Måneskin also competed for two categories at the VMAs: Best New Artist and Best Alternative Video, for the video for “I Wanna Be Your Slave”. They lost the first to Dove Cameron but took home the second.

Måneskin in Brazil

Måneskin performs in Brazil next month, with two shows confirmed. The first of them will be at Rock in Rio, on September 8, where they play on Palco Mundo along with CPM 22, The Offspring and Guns N’ Roses. The following day, the group plays in São Paulo, at Espaço Unimed.

Click to follow IgorMiranda.com.br on: Instagram | twitter | Facebook | YouTube.