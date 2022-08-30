Netizens praise Verratti and detonate Neymar’s “submission” to Mbappé

Credit: Disclosure – PSG

Although the situation has gained an aspect of peace behind the scenes, PSG’s penalties yielded a new chapter in the season. With approval to be the number one collector, Mbappé decided to give up his post in the duel against Monaco. Therefore, after the referee pointed to the lime mark, the Frenchman authorized Neymar to hit. Showing the usual coldness, shirt 10 swung the nets and tied the match.

Moment when Neymar tells Mbappé that he will take the penalty pic.twitter.com/WC4ZU7VeyO — Paris of the Depression (@parisdadepre) August 28, 2022

As the moment was caught in the Parc des Princes, a reaction of repudiation took over social media. That’s because Neymar lost space in the PSG hierarchy, since, previously, his position as official collector was undeniable. Seen as one of the Brazilian’s allies, Verratti was praised for having apparently given morale and motivated the ace before the decisive moment.

“I appreciated Kylian’s attitude for congratulating him and ‘Ney’ for thanking him. They are great players and it is also up to them to decide what happens, based onsand how they feel“, reported Galtier.

Even with the gesture, Mbappé did not fail to be detonated by netizens. In view of this, the Frenchman was accused of being a “pipoqueiro”, in view of the option of not carrying out the beat after PSG left behind on the scoreboard. See below the messages defending Neymar.

I think it’s absurd for neymar to have to ask Mbappé to take the penalty, it’s bordering on madness — Paris of the Depression (@parisdadepre) August 28, 2022

it’s ABSURD that Neymar has to ask to bat… I hope he’ll be the number one batsman again soon, because that doesn’t even make sense — 𝐽𝑢𝑎𝑛 (@jxanhead_) August 28, 2022

neymar having to ask for a deal like this is shameful, congratulations to those involved. — suit (@deafiado04) August 28, 2022

When it’s 3-0, it’s easy to want to take a penalty. because losing at home he didn’t get the ball from the boy Ney 🤔 — Pereira da Fiel 🇵🇹 (@DanielalefP) August 29, 2022

They gave the team to this weakling who only loses goals take his speed and you will have nothing — falatugui sccp 🦅 (@Falatuguiman) August 28, 2022

Clowning! Ridiculous team! — elissandra santos (@ElissandraVms) August 29, 2022

Verrate took the ball and gave it to Ney lol the locker room knows who has to hit it — Breno Rocha de Souza (@breninhorouza) August 29, 2022

How ridiculous is this, get out of this rotten team they will never win anything — Leonardo Souza (@SoouzaLS) August 29, 2022

mbappe totally popped — alves (@thiagoalves_04) August 29, 2022

The popcorn man was afraid of losing — Jhowsep (@Jhowzinxt) August 29, 2022

Verrati very captain. — Denis Romão (@denitoromao) August 29, 2022

Does that mean he just wants to hit when he’s cool? in the pressure, who holds the bomb is Ney himself… — Junior Vieira (@JUNIOR_PIRITUBA) August 29, 2022

This is ridiculous, this mbappe became the owner of NANICO PSG, let it be the last season of ney there — Bruno Carvalho (@BCarvalho27) August 29, 2022

And Emibappe loose, harangued when hitting because it wasn’t 3×0. — Márcio 777 (@umvascaino10) August 29, 2022

I had already put the foot of this little guy there — G DE GABRIEL GOONÇALVES (@DeGooncalves) August 29, 2022

mapê pipoqueiro, pai neymar showed how it’s done… — Danilo Pontes (@Danilo_Poontes) August 29, 2022

Verrati already took the mbappe off the straight and gave the ball to homi, he couldn’t miss the penalty and ney n misses! very correct my italian — Nathan (@n_fellype99) August 29, 2022

This is even a joke… having to ask mbappe to take the penalty and even more Ney, who is the best penalty taker in the world. — Guilherme Carvalho Santos (@Guilher15821619) August 29, 2022

If Mbappe had been born in Alvorada, he would be Janderson’s bench in my Grêmio #peace — Ph 💔🎭💸 (@riquepablo_) August 29, 2022

PSG winning 3×0

Mbappe : I take a penalty I take a penalty😩😩😫😫 PSG losing 1-0 Mbappe: Go Neymar 🤗🤗🤗 — GabrielFA (@GabrielaArujo12) August 29, 2022