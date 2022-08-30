Neurologist explains how physical exercise can prevent brain diseases







Exercise can prevent brain disease Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

Some brain diseases, like Alzheimer’s and dementia, can develop over the years because of bad habits we’ve adopted during our lifetime. Poor diet, use of recreational chemicals and drugs, stress accumulation and lack of rest, in addition to genetic conditions, are factors that increase the chances of developing a possible brain disorder.

However, the sedentary lifestyle caused by the lack of regular physical activities can be as dangerous as the items mentioned above. Failure to exercise during life, in addition to causing numerous damage to the body, can also facilitate the development of brain diseases.

“Our brain ages and this is inevitable. But we are responsible for ensuring that this aging is as natural as possible”, explains Dr. Gabriel Novaes de Rezende Batistella, neurologist and neuro-oncologist, member of the Society for Neuro-Oncology Latin America (SNOLA).

That is, for the specialist, performing some type of physical activity during life is essential to prevent the onset of brain diseases. “Exercise improves blood flow and protects memory; it stimulates chemical changes in the brain that improve learning, mood and thinking,” he says.

“In addition to improving heart health, regular resistance exercise such as running, swimming or cycling can also promote the growth of new brain cells and preserve existing brain cells. Strength training is not just for bodybuilders. Ideally, you should visit the gym. As lifting weights or using a resistance band not only builds muscle and strengthens bones, it can also increase brain power, improving mood, concentration and exercise skills. decision making”, adds the neurologist.

Other than that, the practice of physical exercises also helps in controlling body weight and strengthens cardiovascular health. Two fundamental factors for the proper functioning of the neurological system and that can prevent the development of brain diseases.

“If your heart is in poor health, you are more likely to have learning and memory problems. Being overweight and not getting enough exercise can narrow your blood vessels. This limits the amount of blood that flows to your brain.” and the arteries can start to harden. High blood pressure is the biggest sign that your brain health is at risk. If yours is high, talk to your doctor about managing it,” recommends Dr. Baptistella.

Finally, the neurologist also cites some other factors, in addition to the regular practice of physical exercises, which contribute to the prevention of possible brain diseases. Check out:

Balanced food;

Healthy social contact;

Positive changes in routine;

Adequate sleep;

Learning and constant study of new skills;

Listening to music often;

Do not smoke.

“Don’t underestimate factors such as exposure to a certain environment, your choices during your life, your diet, your functional capacity during physical exercises and investment in different areas of knowledge such as languages, art, music and so on. Don’t be discouraged, I know that you may be thinking it’s too late, but there’s still a lot to be done for your brain, regardless of when you chose to take this initiative”, concludes Dr. Baptistella.