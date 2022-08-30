New antibiotic promises to fight more than 300 superbugs







Antibiotic in development could fight more than 300 superbugs

Scientists are taking an important step in combating superbugs, considered a global threat. This is because a new antibiotic, still under study, has shown itself to be able to combat the action of more than 300 resistant bacteria.

Researchers at the American Chemical Society (ACS) have created a molecule called fabimycin. In initial analyses, she was able to treat aggressive infections caused by hundreds of drug-resistant bacteria.

These bacteria, known as Gram-negative, can cause pneumonia, urinary tract infections and also in the bloodstream, as pointed out by the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The diseases are difficult to treat due to the strong defense system of superbugs, which prevent the action of most antibiotics.

Furthermore, the treatments available against these bacteria are not specific. Therefore, they also end up eliminating the so-called good bacteria, which can cause an imbalance in the intestinal flora of patients.

“Drug-resistant bacteria pose perhaps the greatest threat to global health security,” warned infectious disease expert and president of the University of California at Irvine, Oladele Ogunseitan, to Healthline.

the antibiotic

The drug that could revolutionize the treatment of infectious diseases is combined with a molecule capable of infiltrating the resistant cell walls of superbugs. In this way, the antibiotic is able to treat infections, and still keep the microbes that do not bring harm to the body.

In tests done on mice with pneumonia or a urinary tract infection, fabimycin performed as well or even better than the antibiotics already used, at similar doses. This suggests that the treatment may be effective against persistent infections.

Scientists involved in the work say they intend to expedite testing in humans. In addition, drug discovery provides new evidence that antibiotics can be systematically modified. In this way, they can accumulate in Gram-negative bacteria and thus kill these troublesome pathogens.

In an interview with Healthline, Oladele stated that “the research to find effective antibiotics has been delayed for many years, so this study is a big step in the right direction”.