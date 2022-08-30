New exoplanet could be a Super Waterworld

“Super Earth” is a term used by scientists to classify a exoplanet with the potential to harbor life, and humans in a (very) distant future; it has Earth-like conditions, in that the “super” points to a larger celestial body.

TOI-1452 bidentified by an international team of researchers, in a study led by the University of Montreal, in Canada, is one of these Super Earths, but it has a curious detail: its mass suggests that it is a planet completely covered in water, with the solid portion being much smaller than that of Earth.

TOI-1452 b was identified thanks to the use of the TESS space telescope (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite), developed to map an area of ​​space 400 times larger than what the Kepler mission could observe, in conjunction with equipment on the ground. The exoplanet was located in the constellation of Dragon, “only” 100 light-years away, orbiting a red dwarf of a binary system.

The star in question, obviously named TOI-1452 (the names of the identified exoplanets always follow the nomenclature of the stars, with suffixes in alphabetical order), is slightly cooler than the Sun, but the planet’s orbit is within the so-called Sun Region. Goldilocks, at the ideal distance to have liquid water, opening up the possibility of sustaining life.

However, TOI-1452 b has its share of quirks. First, its period of revolution, in which it completes one revolution around its star, i.e., its “year” (note: it is not known where the term “translation”, which is wrong, came from), is only 11 days. Second, although it is larger and has more solid mass than Earth, its density is not equivalent.

According to the researchers, several recently identified exoplanets have density values ​​that are only explained if a good part of their total mass is composed of lighter materials than those found in the rocky portion of Earth.

The candidate element to be the most abundant, of course, is water; analysts studied the data and deduced that it accounts for a staggering 30% of the exoplanet’s mass, while it is just 0.05% of Earth’s.

An exoplanet without continents

It doesn’t take much thought to accept the possibility of an exoplanet containing a single, vast, deep ocean. Some of Jupiter’s and Saturn’s natural satellites, such as Europa (where we shouldn’t go) and Enceladus, have huge amounts of water underneath their thick icy crusts, formed due to the enormous distance between them and the Sun.

The difference between them and TOI-1452 b, of course, is this being in a region that prevents the oceans from freezing. On the other hand, there is very little possibility that there are portions of land on it. It’s water as far as the eye can see, and nothing else.

According to Charles Cadieux, graduate student and member of the Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx) at the University of Montreal, the new celestial body is the likely candidate to actually be the first properly identified oceanic world, but there is also the possibility of TOI- 1452 b may be an ordinary rocky exoplanet with a very light atmosphere, composed of helium and hydrogen, or even have none of these and just be a dwarf planet like Ceres, the first identified asteroid.

In addition, the current position of TOI-1452 bo makes it a candidate for study by the James Webb Space Telescope, so we will soon be able to know details about the composition of its atmosphere (if there is one), and if it has only water. everywhere, to evaluate if, if it becomes a possible option for colonization, if we will need to send boats with our ships.

PS: I could have quoted Kamino, but I preferred to reference a bad movie just for the lulz.

references

CADIEUX, C. et al. TOI-1452 b: SPIRou and TESS Reveal a Super-Earth in a Temperate Orbit Transiting an M4 Dwarf. The Astronomical JournalVolume 164, No. 3, 28 pages, August 12, 2022. Available here.

Source: NASA, Popular Science