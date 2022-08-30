NEW FGTS WITHDRAWAL: Caixa releases NEW batch in September; see who gets

THE Federal Savings Bank will release a new withdrawal from the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). The birthday loot will be released for workers born in the month of September.

Adherence to the modality is optional, so those who did not opt ​​for the birthday service remain in the standard system of the FGTS. See more details about the mode below.

What is the FGTS withdrawal amount?

According to the table below, the amount of the annual withdrawal in this modality is determined according to the application of a rate, which can be from 5% to 50% of the balance of the worker’s FGTS accounts, plus an additional installment.

For example, if you have R$5,000 in your FGTS, you can request 30% of the balance, receiving R$1,500, plus an additional installment of R$150. Thus, the total withdrawal will be R$1,650.00.

Value| allowed withdrawal| additional installment
Up to BRL 500.0050% of the balance
Between BRL 500.01 and BRL 1,000.0040% of the balanceBRL 50.00
Between BRL 1,000.01 and BRL 5,000.0030% of the balanceBRL 150.00
Between BRL 5,000.01 and BRL 10,000.0020% of the balanceBRL 650.00
Between BRL 10,000.01 and BRL 15,000.0015% of the balanceBRL 1,150.00
Between BRL 15,000.01 and BRL 20,000.0010% of the balanceBRL 1,900.00
Above BRL 20,000.015% of the balanceBRL 2,900.00

Withdrawal anticipation

In this sense, it is important to highlight that the anticipation of the birthday withdrawal is an option in which the worker can make the loan with qualified financial institutions, using the amount to which he is entitled as collateral.

Through the FGTS application, the worker will be able to simulate the maximum loan amount that can be contracted with financial institutions, with the FGTS Anniversary Saque-Aniversário as a guarantee.

For you to carry out a loan simulation, you do not need to make the previous option for the Saque-Aniversário do FGTS.

How to join the birthday withdrawal?

The worker can join the modality through the application FGTS, available for download on Android and iOS devices. See how below:

  1. Download the application on your cell phone;
  2. Open it and click on “My FGTS”;
  3. Choose the alternative “Anniversary Withdrawal”;
  4. Read the terms and conditions;
  5. If you agree, select “Join the Anniversary Withdrawal”.

Birthday withdrawal calendar

When the amounts are released into the worker’s account, he has up to three months to make the withdrawal. See this year’s calendar:

Birth monthperiod to withdraw
January01/03 to 03/31
February02/01 to 04/29
March03/02 to 05/31
April01/04 to 30/06
May05/02 to 07/29
June01/06 to 31/08
July01/07 to 30/09
August08/01 to 10/31
September9/1 to 11/30
October10/03 to 12/30
November11/01 to 01/31/2023
December12/01 to 02/28/2023

What happens if I get fired?

The adhesion to the birthday loot brings some changes regarding the worker’s rights in the face of dismissal. Check the information below:

  • Worker who adhered to the FGTS birthday withdrawal: being able to withdraw only the amount referring to the termination fine. The balance of the termination of the contract is not transferred, since another option has been adhered to.
  • Worker who is in the standard FGTS modality (withdrawal-termination): when dismissed without just cause, he is entitled to full withdrawal from the FGTS account, including the termination fine.

Who can apply for the birthday withdrawal?

To join the modality, you must meet the following criteria:

  • Be over 18 years old;
  • Have a checking or savings account at Caixa;
  • Have enough balance in FGTS;
  • Having the CPF in good standing with the Federal Revenue;
  • Being in compliance with the Caixa or using the credit resource to pay the debt

