New FGTS withdrawal will be released this week

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

As of this Thursday (1st), workers born in the month of September will be able to request the anniversary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

This modality allows the annual redemption of part of the balance of the FGTS accounts. However, access to the amount is optional, therefore, it is necessary for the worker to request the withdrawal between the first and last working day of the month of his birth.

Thus, this request must be made through the FGTS application (available for Android and iOS) or through the fund’s website. However, it is necessary to be aware, because anyone who misses the birthday withdrawal deadline can only make a new request next year, in the month of their birthday again.

What amount can I withdraw on the birthday withdrawal?

Thus, the amount that can be withdrawn varies between 50% and 5% of the FGTS, depending on the balance in the account, in addition to the additional installment, calculated as follows:

FGTS balance Percentage you can withdraw additional installment up to BRL 500.00 50% of the balance amount – BRL 500.00 to BRL 1,000.00 40% of the balance amount BRL 50.00 BRL 1,001.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% of the balance amount BRL 150.00 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% of the balance amount BRL 650.00 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% of the balance amount BRL 1,150.00 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% of the balance amount BRL 1,900.00 more than BRL 20,000.00 5% of the balance amount BRL 2,900.00 Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

How to opt for the FGTS Anniversary Saque?

In summary, the change to the Anniversary Withdrawal is not mandatory, those who do not opt ​​for this system will continue with the Withdrawal-Termination.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

To choose the birthday withdrawal, the worker will have the option of accessing the FGTS app (available for Android or iOS) or on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, the choice can also be made through Caixa’s Internet Banking or agencies.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brastock / Shutterstock.com