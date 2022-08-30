New revised model of PS5 arrives in Australia and soon in Japan; understand

Facebook

In May of this year, Sony registered a new revised model of the PS5 in Japan. In documents seen at the time, it was a ‘CFI-12XX’ model of the console. Finally, this PS5 version will arrive on September 15 in the country.

Japan stores are listing the updated model for September 15th. Coincidentally, this is the date when the PS5 will receive the price increase in the country.

Australia, however, already has the new model for sale. The only observation that can be made at the moment is that the PS5 weighs, once again, 300g less.

The two new models are code numbers CFI-1202B (Digital) and CFI-1202A (Disc), according to the Press-Start website. The Digital is 200g lighter, weighing 3.4kg, while the Disco is 300g lighter, now weighing 3.9kg. Interestingly, the weight of the disc model is now the same as the Digital console when it was released.

The PS5 launch hardware uses a CFI-model numbering scheme.1XXXwhile the revised hardware released in 2021 uses a CFI-11XX. That is, this new version is a number beyond the previous revision, suggesting a bigger change, but not at the level of a PS5 Slim (which would be represented with the 1 at the beginning becoming a 2, as happened with the PS4, for example).

It remains to be seen what this new console version will offer (aside from the weight change), however the latest revision (CFI-1100) brought in a new screw to secure the console to its bracket (it can now be manually adjusted instead of requiring a screwdriver). The new hardware also weighed less than the PlayStation 5 launch console, ie 300g less than the original. Finally, internally, there is a smaller heatsink (which in practice has the same efficiency).

Some time ago, Sony had said that it would introduce a “new semi-custom CPU” 6nm from AMD to make console production easier. Perhaps this new review will show that.