New Zealand. Father of children killed in suitcase died a year earlier

On August 11, the bodies of two children, aged five and 10, were found inside suitcases that were purchased at an auction in Auckland, New Zealand.

The discovery was made by the buyers of the bags, who reported the situation to the authorities, and it was discovered that the bodies had been hidden for several years.

After it was discovered that the children’s mother was living in South Korea, new details about this case were revealed today.

Authorities revealed that the children’s father died of cancer a year before the children’s mother disappeared.

Police in New Zealand and South Korea are looking for the woman who was reported missing in 2018, the year the children are believed to have died.

The woman is on a missing persons list, but she is believed to have traveled to an Asian country. On Monday, South Korean police said a woman who was believed to be a relative of the children, who was born in South Korea, was currently in the country.

“We confirm that she is in South Korea and that she is a New Zealand citizen of Korean origin,” a South Korean police official told AFP.

The woman arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there is no indication that she has left the country since then, according to Reuters.

The couple, both of South Korean nationality, will have married in New Zealand, where they resided.

The police will have already discovered the identity of the fatal victims but for legal reasons will not make them public.

The case remains under investigation until the circumstances of the children’s deaths are understood.

It is recalled that the bags were sold at auction to a family from Manurewa earlier this month, who contacted the authorities on August 11, after receiving the contents of a trailer full of items sold in bulk by a warehouse.

