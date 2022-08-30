Ney Lima loses his spot in A Fazenda and almost loses his job at Netflix

Reproduction / Instagram Ney Lima received an invitation to A Fazenda 14, but was just disqualified

Ney Lima made a sincere outburst and was very angry with Record. He had been invited to participate in A Fazenda 14, participated in several stages of the selection process and, because of the reality show, almost lost his job at Netflix. And this Monday (29) he received a warning from the broadcaster that he will not be part of the rural reality cast.

“And I was the one who received the invitation from Fazenda 14, took the photos, did the rehearsal and was disqualified,” he captioned a video he posted on his Instagram feed.

Although people laughed at the mocking way in which the comedian made the announcement, he went to Stories to speak out against Edir Macedo’s broadcaster team, and warned that he almost lost his job in the Netflix series A Sogra Que Te Pariu. because of the reality show.

He was just not fired because the streaming giant reduced his participation in the second season of the series and anticipated the recording of his scenes.

“I spent over BRL 20,000 on clothes. Here there are more than BRL 3,000 on boots. I paid BRL 1,500 just for photos. And then I broke down. I was pissed! Am I wrong? I was thrilled, because they were just saying: ‘wait for the next steps’. And I was getting ready”, he said in an excerpt from Stories.

“I gave up a big thing in my life, and they made a fucking mess. I just say one thing to you: I was going to give everything. that he had bought to participate in Record’s reality show.

Check out Ney Lima’s full outburst:

Check out the post he made on his Instagram feed mocking his disqualification from A Fazenda 14: