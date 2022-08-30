Nominees in each category

Voting is now open for the 2022 Multishow Award, which takes place in Rio de Janeiro on October 18th.
This year, the award ended the separation of nominees by gender and the categories “Singer of the Year” and “Singer of the Year” were replaced by “Artist of the Year” and “Voice of the Year”, in addition to expanding the number of nominees by category, which went from five to eight names.
The nominees were chosen by the Academia Prêmio Multishow, made up of around 600 people. And, after having the nomination in the extinct “Singer of the Year” category ‘forgotten’ in the last year, and canceling her presentation at the awards, Ludmilla became a star in the 2022 edition.
This time, the singer was nominated for the award for “Artist of the Year”, “Voice of the Year”, “Album of the Year” with the “Numanicity #2″, “Show of the Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Hit of the Year”, with “Maldives”
Artist of the Year
- anita
- Gloria Groove
- Gusttavo Lima
- john
- João Gomes
- L7nnon
- ludmilla
- Luisa Sonza
voice of the year
- anita
- Gloria Groove
- Iza
- john
- liner
- ludmilla
- Luisa Sonza
- Marisa Monte
Revelation of the Year
- Ana Castile
- Wish Bullet
- Young Dionysus
- Mari Fernandez
- little nattanzinho
- Rachel Reis
- Tasha & Tracie
- Uriah
album of the year
- “Lady East”, Gloria Groove
- “LUME”, Felipe Ret
- “Numanice #2”, Ludmilla
- “Pirate”, John
- “For People to Wake Up”, Gilsons
- “QVVJFA?”, Baco Exu do Blues
- “About Living”, Criolo
- “Versions of Me”, Anitta
Group of the Year
- Young Dionysus
- afrocity
- Wish Bullet
- Black Panther
- Gilsons
- Less is More Group
- lagoon
- Black race
Show of the Year
- Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge
- Caetano Veloso
- djonga
- emicida
- john
- ludmilla
- Marisa Monte
- Thiaguinho
song of the year
- “Wake up Pedrinho”, Young Dionysus
- “Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin”, L7nnon, Os Hawaianos and DJ Bel from CDD (Part. DJ Biel do Furduncinho)
- “Envolver”, Anita
- “Faith”, Iza
- “Maldives”, Ludmilla
- “Evil 3”, Shaman, Gustah and Neo Beats
- “VAMPiro”, Matuê, WIU and Teto
- “Red”, Gloria Groove
Duo of the Year
- ANA VITORIA
- Diego and Victor Hugo
- Henrique and Julian
- Jorge e Mateus
- Maiara and Maraisa
- Matheus & Kauan
- Tasha & Tracie
- YOÙN
TVZ Clip of the Year
Voting for this category will only be open on the day of the awards.
- “The Fall”, Gloria Groove
- “Red”, Gloria Groove
- “Wake up Pedrinho”, Young Dionysus
- “Boys Don’t Cry”, Anitta
- “Envolver”, Anita
- “Puppies”, Luisa Sonza
- “Faith”, Iza
- “Idiot”, John
hit of the year
- Wake up Pedrinho, Young Dionysus
- Dancer, Pedro Sampaio and MC Pedrinho
- Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin (Part DJ Biel do Furduncinho), L7nnon, Os Hawaianos and DJ
- Involve, Anita
- idiot, john
- Maldives — Ludmilla
- Evil 3, Shaman, Gustah and Neo Beats
- Red, Gloria Groove