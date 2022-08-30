Nominees in each category

Voting is now open for the 2022 Multishow Award, which takes place in Rio de Janeiro on October 18th.

This year, the award ended the separation of nominees by gender and the categories “Singer of the Year” and “Singer of the Year” were replaced by “Artist of the Year” and “Voice of the Year”, in addition to expanding the number of nominees by category, which went from five to eight names.

The nominees were chosen by the Academia Prêmio Multishow, made up of around 600 people. And, after having the nomination in the extinct “Singer of the Year” category ‘forgotten’ in the last year, and canceling her presentation at the awards, Ludmilla became a star in the 2022 edition.

This time, the singer was nominated for the award for “Artist of the Year”, “Voice of the Year”, “Album of the Year” with the “Numanicity #2″, “Show of the Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Hit of the Year”, with “Maldives”

Artist of the Year

anita

Gloria Groove

Gusttavo Lima

john

João Gomes

L7nnon

ludmilla

Luisa Sonza

voice of the year

anita

Gloria Groove

Iza

john

liner

ludmilla

Luisa Sonza

Marisa Monte

Revelation of the Year

Ana Castile

Wish Bullet

Young Dionysus

Mari Fernandez

little nattanzinho

Rachel Reis

Tasha & Tracie

Uriah

album of the year

“Lady East”, Gloria Groove

“LUME”, Felipe Ret

“Numanice #2”, Ludmilla

“Pirate”, John

“For People to Wake Up”, Gilsons

“QVVJFA?”, Baco Exu do Blues

“About Living”, Criolo

“Versions of Me”, Anitta

Group of the Year

Young Dionysus

afrocity

Wish Bullet

Black Panther

Gilsons

Less is More Group

lagoon

Black race

Show of the Year

Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge

Caetano Veloso

djonga

emicida

john

ludmilla

Marisa Monte

Thiaguinho

song of the year

“Wake up Pedrinho”, Young Dionysus

“Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin”, L7nnon, Os Hawaianos and DJ Bel from CDD (Part. DJ Biel do Furduncinho)

“Envolver”, Anita

“Faith”, Iza

“Maldives”, Ludmilla

“Evil 3”, Shaman, Gustah and Neo Beats

“VAMPiro”, Matuê, WIU and Teto

“Red”, Gloria Groove

Duo of the Year

ANA VITORIA

Diego and Victor Hugo

Henrique and Julian

Jorge e Mateus

Maiara and Maraisa

Matheus & Kauan

Tasha & Tracie

YOÙN

TVZ Clip of the Year

Voting for this category will only be open on the day of the awards.

“The Fall”, Gloria Groove

“Red”, Gloria Groove

“Wake up Pedrinho”, Young Dionysus

“Boys Don’t Cry”, Anitta

“Envolver”, Anita

“Puppies”, Luisa Sonza

“Faith”, Iza

“Idiot”, John

hit of the year