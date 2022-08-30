Novel starring Lucélia Santos will be rescued by Globo in September

The first version of Miss Girl (1986) will be made available in the Globoplay In September. The novel by Benedito Ruy Barbosa – based on the homonymous book by Maria Dezonne Pacheco Fernandes – features Lucélia Santos, Marcos Paulo and Rubens de Falco as protagonists.

Lucélia is responsible for the title role. The conflicts stem from Sinhá Moça’s opposition to the behavior of her father, Coronel Ferreira (Rubens). A slave, he refuses to accept the abolitionist movement. Rodolfo (Marcos), also in favor of freeing the slaves, pretends to agree with the colonel just to make a commitment to his daughter.

But Sinhá Moça takes the suitor’s words seriously. Disappointed, she starts to fight with the Irmão do Quilombo, a mysterious knight who, in the dead of night, opens slave quarters and frees the blacks. It didn’t take long for her to fall in love with the hero, even without knowing his identity…

The plot also follows Ana do Véu (Patrícia Pillar), who, due to a promise from her mother, walks with her face covered until the day of her engagement. Also, Rafael (Raymundo de Souza), Ferreira’s son with a slave who returns to Araruna to take revenge on his father. And Bá (Chica Xavier), from whom the colonel snatched her young son from her arms.

Sinhá Moça made history at 6pm. Jayme Monjardim and Reynaldo Boury were responsible for directing the serial, which brought together names such as Ruth de Souza, Mauro Mendonça, Neuza Amaral, Luiz Carlos Arutin, Sérgio Viotti, Grande Otelo, Luciana Braga, Elaine Cristina, Solange Couto, Daniel Dantas, Norma Blum and Milton Goncalves.

It is worth remembering that Sinhá Moça was on the list of promised titles since the launch of the Resgate project, which makes Globo’s dramaturgy productions available on streaming every two weeks. Works like Dancin’ Days (1978), Baila Comigo (1981), Barriga de Aluguel (1990) and História de Amor (1995) are still waiting in line.

The long-awaited The Next Victim (1995) should also arrive on the platform next month. The Originalidade project, which updates already available content while preserving as many original features as possible – such as image format and vignettes – should feature Senhora do Destino (2004).