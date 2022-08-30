“Now money speaks louder…”

The singer Paulinha Abelha died earlier this year, aged 43

Image: Reproduction/official Instagram of Clevinho
the widower of Paulinha Beethe digital influencer Clevinho Santosdecided to comment on the controversy involving the family of the former singer of the band “Black panties”. Recently, he was accused of not wanting to leave the house where he lived with the singer, who died in February this year, aged 43.

The artist’s residence became the target of dispute between him and her sisters. In a note released to columnist Fabia Oliveira, from “In off”, Clevinho’s advice justified his stay in the house, stating that it was always he and Paulinha who took care of Mr. Gilson, the singer’s father, and that the sisters only became interested in him because of his inheritance.

“Who always took care of Mr. Gilson was Paulinha and I. The daughters would never even visit. Now money speaks louder and so does the inversion of values”, said. Clevinho also says that an agreement was made: the house will be sold and the values ​​passed on to those responsible. However, whoever assumed the care of Mr. Gilson would receive the patriarch’s share in the sale of the property. Until it is sold, Clevinho would have the right to remain in the house.

Death of Paulinha Abelha

The band’s lead singer “Black panties” died in February of this year, aged 43. At the time, it was speculated that a weight loss medication would be related to death, which was not confirmed in a medical report. She was hospitalized for two weeks, but did not survive.

