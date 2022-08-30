Numbers and history of the Copa Libertadores clash

Palmeiras and Athletico meet for the first time in Libertadores, but in other knockouts, the history is long. So, we brought numbers of this confrontation. See the data and history:

25 – Number of games between teams

In total, the teams played 58 matches against each other. The first took place in 1968.

24 – Competitions that have already faced each other

The teams have already faced each other in Robertão, Copa do Brasil, Brasileirão and Recopa Sul-Americana.

23 – Ties between teams

Of the 58 matches played, the teams had 18 draws.

22 – Palmeiras wins

Palmeiras has a big advantage in the clashes, with 28 victories.

21 – Atletico wins

Athletico has only 12 wins in the duel against Palmeiras.

20 – Goals scored by Palmeiras

The Alviverde team scored the most goals in the match, with 79 goals scored.

19 – Goals scored by Athletico

Athletico scored only 57 times against Palmeiras.

18 – Palmeiras: Greatest invincibility

Palmeiras’ longest unbeaten streak was 10 games, which happened recently and ended in the last match between the teams, when Athletico won for the Brasileirão.

17 – Athletico: Greatest invincibility

Athletico’s longest unbeaten streak was six games.

16 – Palmeiras: Consecutive victories

Despite having a great streak of unbeaten streak, the longest winning streak that Palmeiras had was just three matches.

15 – Athletico: Consecutive wins

Athletico had only two consecutive victories.

14 – Palmeiras: % of games that scored a goal

The São Paulo team scored goals in 76% of the matches.

13 – Athletico: % of games that scored a goal

Athletico scored in 62% of the games between the teams.

12 – Who won the most in Paraná in the last 10 games

In the last 10 matches, four were at Arena da Baixada, with one victory from Palmeiras and three draws.

11 – Who won the most in São Paulo in the last 10 games

In São Paulo, there were six matches, five wins for Palmeiras and only one for Hurricane.

10 – Athletico: Biggest home win

Athletico’s biggest victory in Paraná was in the 2005 Brasileirão, in a 4-0 victory.

9 – Athletico: Biggest away win

The biggest away victory was with the scores of just 2 to 0, in the 2007 and 2022 Brasileirão.

8 – Palmeiras: Biggest home win

Palmeiras’ biggest victory at home was a 4-0 victory in the 2016 Brasileirão.

7 – Palmeiras: Biggest away win

The biggest wins away from home were with scores of two goals difference. The most recent was in the 2018 Brasileirão.

6 – Most typical result in Paraná

The most common results that happened in Paraná were 1 to 1, and 1 to 0 for Palmeiras. Both scores happened each five times.

5 – Most typical result in São Paulo

The most typical in São Paulo was 1 to 0 for Palmeiras, which happened on six occasions.

4- Retrospect in the knockout stage

The last knockout that the teams faced was in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, 2013, with a 3-0 victory for Athletico and another 1-0 for Palmeiras. The previous year, the teams met in the quarters of the competition, with a 2-2 draw, and a 2-0 victory for Palmeiras. In 2010, also in the Copa do Brasil, the teams met in the round of 16, with a 1-0 victory for the São Paulo team and 1-1 tie. In the same competition, in 1992, the teams faced each other in the quarterfinals, with two Palmeiras victories, one 3-1 and the other 1-0.

3 – Retrospect in South American tournament

In Libertadores, it is the first meeting between the teams, but there was a Recopa Sudamericana this year, with a 2-0 victory for Palmeiras, and a 2-2 draw.

2 – Last 10 games

In the last 10 matches, Palmeiras had six wins, three draws and only one victory for Hurricane.

1 – Goals scored and conceded in the last 10 games

Palmeiras scored 14 goals in the last 10 duels. Athletico scored just six goals.