Oi (OIBR3) proposes grouping for shares to trade above R$1; understand – Money Times

THE Hey (OIBR3) proposed a grouping of shares so that the value of the paper will be traded above R$ 1, shows a relevant fact sent to the market this Monday (29).

The proposal, however, still needs to be approved by the company’s board of directors.

This Monday, the stock closed at R$ 0.57.

Hi and B3

On the 1st of June, B3 had released the tele after trading below BRL 1. However, the deadline, which began to run on July 1, was worth 30 trading sessions and has now ended.

the action of Hey has not traded above R$1 since February. THE B3 establishes rules to inhibit the negotiation of penny stocksas shares quoted below R$1 are called.

In addition to the low price, these actions tend to be more volatile than the rest of the assets traded on the stock exchange.

By B3 rules, a share cannot pass more than 30 trading sessions quoted below R$1.

