Oi (OIBR3) will propose a grouping of shares to raise the price of shares after new notification from B3

THE Hi (OIBR3) tried to escape, but there was no way out: after being notified again by B3 for registering quotes below R$ 1 on the stock exchange, the company announced this Monday (29) that it will propose to shareholders to carry out a stock grouping.

The operator of the Brazilian stock exchange establishes rules to inhibit the trading of shares below R$1 – the so-called penny stockswhose characteristic, in addition to the low price, is an even greater volatility than the rest of the stock market assets – and sent a new letter to Oi.

B3 verified that, between July 1st and August 11th, the common shares issued by the company remained

quoted below the threshold and requested that the company disclose until the beginning of September which procedures will be adopted to reverse the situation.

It is worth noting that the OIBR3 shares are still worth less than R$1. The company’s common shares ended the day quoted at R$0.57 after dropping 1.72% today, while the preferred shares (OIBR4) remained stable at R$ 1.07.

It is worth remembering that failure to comply with B3’s rules regarding the minimum price level can have different consequences for companies. The story may only end in a fine, but there is also the possibility of suspension of trading on the stock exchange.

What is a reverse stock split?

When it was first notified, in February of this year, Oi had already revealed that one of its alternatives was to propose a reverse stock split.

The procedure, also known as inplit, condenses the capital of companies into a smaller number of shares. In this way, the equity value of the shares is increased.

But at the time, that option was at the bottom of the company’s list. Oi said in a statement that it was “in the final stage of implementing some fundamental stages of its strategic transformation plan”. The plan included the sale of its mobile operation to rivals Claro, Tim and Vivo, approved by Cade in early March.

Now, with one of the most important stages completed and with shares still below R$ 1.00, the company will submit the reverse split proposal to the board of directors. If approved, the transaction will be discussed by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be called later this year.